All The Celebrity Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

It has been a tough year for breakups in Hollywood, and 2024 isn’t anywhere close to being over yet!

We’ve lost a lot of couples so far. Some folks we never even expected to make our breakup list! For instance, we did not see Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean, or Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher calling it quits from a mile away. And, of course, we saw plenty of former lovers get very messy fast once they called it quits, including Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus, Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet, and of course, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Oof. We’re still reeling from that last one!

Related: Stars We Lost In 2024

But sometimes, it is just not meant to be with these famous lovebirds! And unfortunately, many celebrities learned that the hard way this year. And we expect a lot more to do so down the road!!

For now, though, take a look at all the breakups that have happened over the past few months (below)…

CLICK HERE To Relive All The Celeb Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

CLICK HERE To Relive All The Celeb Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

CLICK HERE To Relive All The Celeb Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

CLICK HERE To Relive All The Celeb Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

CLICK HERE To Relive All The Celeb Breakups Of 2024… So Far!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]