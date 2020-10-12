The Funniest, Weirdest, & Most Inspirational Celebrity Podcasts!

So you’ve just finished your latest quarantine binge and it feels like you’ve watched EVERYTHING Netflix has to offer. What’s next for you???

There’s plenty of content for you to consume out there, but if you’re tired of scrolling through TikTok or getting lost in a YouTube hole, you may want to turn your attention over to the podcast scene. Chances are you may already be addicted to one or two — whether you’re a pop culture fan, a true crime junkie, or a comedy nerd, there’s a pod out there to fit just about EVERYONE’s tastes. And with celebs being just as bored as anyone else during the pandemic, there are now more celeb-hosted podcasts to choose from than ever before.

The world of celebrity podcasts is just as varied in genre as the podcast scene as a whole — so without further ado, here are the biggest and best, strangest and most surprising celeb podcasts.

Untitled Criminal Justice Podcast with Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West may be late to the podcast game, but her landmark deal with Spotify makes her perhaps one of the biggest names on the list. But if you think this show will be an extension of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, think again: the new series will focus on her work with nonprofit criminal justice organization The Innocence Project. The pod will be co-hosted and co-produced by TV producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, who will be investigating the case of Kevin Keith, a man convicted of three murders in 1994.

Cunning Stunts with Daniel Radcliffe

The fact that Daniel Radcliffe is part of a podcast about stunt performers may come as a surprise, but there’s actually a very touching story behind it. Show creator David Holmes was Radcliffe’s stunt double on all eight Harry Potter films before a stunt-related injury in 2009 paralyzed him and ended his career. Despite the tragic event, he still loved stunt work and started the podcast “to highlight and pay tribute to the amazing performers who make up the stunt community.” Daniel, who Holmes describes as one of his best friends, sat in on some of the interviews and acted as co-host for the show.

Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson & Oliver Hudson

Sibling Revelry is about Kate and Oliver Hudson’s sibling relationship, but it’s also about all sibling relationships. The duo interview other sets of siblings like Maddie and Zoey Deutch, Sara and Erin Foster, and The Property Brothers about their experiences growing up and their sibling dynamics. They also talk to experts about a variety of topics – some sibling related, some not – and give a peek into their iconic celeb sibling relationship.

The Big Podcast with Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most beloved figures in basketball, but that’s not all his podcast is about. In fact, his podcast isn’t even limited to sports. The show covers a range of topics including “news, entertainment, controversy, and the crazy life of the Diesel himself.” Co-hosted by John Kincade, the podcast recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Office Ladies with Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

There’s a HUGE market for podcasts that revisit and recap beloved TV shows right now (see: Showmance: Glee Recap Edition with Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach Braff and Donald Fiason, and most recently Zack to the Future, Mark Paul Gosselar’s Saved by the Bell pod). That being said, no show has quite the rewatch value of The Office, so Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have their work cut out for them here. The BFFs are joined by co-stars like Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling and more, breaking down each episode and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from filming the iconic sitcom.

The Michelle Obama Podcast

The First Lady brings her comforting brand of class, intelligence and warmth to the podcast realm in her Spotify original, The Michelle Obama Podcast. The pod focuses on “the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health.” Produced in conjunction with the company she shares with her husband, Higher Ground, the first episode features a conversation with President Barack Obama — perfect for those of us who want to close our eyes, travel back in time, and pretend the Trump presidency never happened.

Comedian Nicole Byer has become beloved in her role as the host of Netflix’s Nailed It!, for which she was nominated for an Emmy in 2020. If you’re one of the many adoring fans who can’t get enough of Nicole, you’re in luck: the 33-year-old is prolific in the podcast space. She hosts Why Won’t You Date Me?, where she and a guest explore “why she is single, while discussing topics related to love, life, and sex.” She also co-hosts Best Friends with SNL alum Sasheer Zamata and Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Years before we fell in love with Jonathan Van Ness on Netflix’s Queer Eye, he began his thoughtful and wide-ranging podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. The pod is a primer on any and all things that pique Van Ness’s curiosity. And we mean any: recent episodes feature astronaut and oceanographer Kathy Sullivan, activist Ashlee Marie Preston, gymnast Aly Raisman, and Broadway legend Audra McDonald, to name just a few. If you want to know a little something about everything, this is the podcast for you.

It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey

If you’re worried about how you’re going to get your fill of Snooki now that she’s no longer on Jersey Shore, worry no longer! Her podcast It’s Happening will provide you with your weekly fix of Nicole Polizzi. Co-hosted with makeup artist Joey Camasta, the show features the BFFs as “hot messes talking hot topics,” providing listeners with Snooki’s unique take on current events.

Bunny Ears With Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin has had an undeniably eclectic career since his child star days. He’s done infrequent acting jobs, started a pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band (The Pizza Underground, natch), and created a parody lifestyle website called Bunny Ears. Much like the brand it parodies, Goop (another feature on this list), Bunny Ears also has its own dedicated podcast. Over the years, Bunny Ears has seemingly evolved from its Goop-spoofing days and features comedy sketches and frank discussions between Culkin and his friends.

RuPaul: What’s The Tee? With Michelle Visage

This one’s for the RuPaul devotees! What’s The Tee? sees the Queen of queens dishing about a variety of subjects, usually with a celebrity guest. Drag Race fans can get double their fill with this pod co-hosted by Michelle Visage, which often features the two judges giving behind-the-scenes scoops from the show. Recent guests on the Webby-award winning podcast have included Robyn, Normani, Chaka Kahn, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

Anna Faris brings her unique brand of charm to Unqualified, a podcast that combines celebrity interviews, comedy bits, and of course some unqualified advice. The podcast, started back in 2015, fields calls from listeners about their relationship problems and other issues, with Faris weighing in to the best of her (unqualified!) ability.

Life Is Short With Justin Long

Justin Long began his podcast in an attempt to answer a pretty difficult question: “How do we make the most out of our short time here on Earth?” On Life is Short, co-hosted by the actor’s brother Christian, Long interviews celebs and “deep thinkers” about how they find meaning in their lives. Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the podcast has also featured “Quarantine Check-Ins” with updates from experts on the front line.

Prinze And The The Wolf With Freddie Prinze Jr.

He may have been the king of cool back in his ’90s heartthrob days, but these days Freddie Prinze Jr.’s interests tend to be a bit more on the nerdy side of the spectrum. Prinze and The Wolf, co-hosted by comedian Josh Wolf, explores those niche hobbies, on top of talk about pop culture and parenting. Discussions cover everything from Dungeons & Dragons to WWE, comic book flicks to video games, and the show promises “no topic is taboo.”

Under The Skin With Russell Brand

Russell Brand was once known for his outrageous, offensive brand of comedy (and his brief marriage to Katy Perry). In recent years, though, Brand has mellowed out, becoming more of a philosopher-comic and exploring other areas like activism and politics. It’s these interests that power Under the Skin, a podcast that promises to “help us to see the ulterior truth behind our constructed reality.” Each episode features Brand interviewing a guest, a group which includes not only comedians and pop culture figures but leaders in academia, technology, spirituality and beyond.

The Goop Podcast With Gwyneth Paltrow

Goop is many things: a source of curiosity and parody (see above!), a wellness brand, a Netflix show, a purveyor of vagina candles, and of course, a podcast. Hosted by Queen Goop herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, alongside the company’s CCO Elise Loehnen, the pod presents conversations with “leading thinkers, culture changers, and industry disruptors about shifting old paradigms and starting new conversations.” And yes, there’s plenty of that trademark, Goop-friendly provocative subject matter such as a recent episode titled “What’s Your Map To Arousal?”

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have become a celeb “It” couple in recent years, less because of their A-list projects and more because of their sense of humor and refreshing honesty about their relationship and raising children. Never was this more evident than the first episode of Dax’s podcast Armchair Expert, recorded in the wake of a fight between the couple and fraught with tension. “I decided to put it out because it’s real and true and we do find our way back to liking each other by the end,” Shepard said of the inaugural episode. Since then, he’s pursued the same openness and vulnerability with other celeb guests and earned a huge following of “Armcherries” in the process.

Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best

After the untimely end of her talk show Busy Tonight, popular social media personality Busy Philipps was forced to go back to the drawing board — and doing so made her want to talk to others who have gone through the same thing. In her new podcast Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, co-hosted by Busy Tonight writers Caissie St. Onge and Shantira Jackson, the actress talks to guests about times where they’ve experienced career setbacks or diverted paths that lead to something bigger and better down the line.

Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations

Oprah is perhaps the queen of conversation, so it only makes sense for her to bring her insightful and penetrating style of interviewing to podcast form in Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations. This includes Oprah’s “personal selection” of her “life-transforming” interviews, going back to her days on The Oprah Winfrey Show to more recent conversations with celebrities and thought leaders.

Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham has totally branched out from her modeling career with her body-positive brand of activism and her podcast Pretty Big Deal. On the pod, she interviews guests to find out what makes them “a pretty big deal.” Guests include big names like Selena Williams, Demi Lovato, and her controversial manager Scooter Braun. Graham further proved her loyalty to the podcast scene with a recent Instagram Live show in partnership with Spotify where she recommended her own favorite pods to listen to, covering a range of topics that include “everything from motherhood to mindfulness.”

