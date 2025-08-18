Got A Tip?

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pics Of Son Jack -- Who Is Now A TEENAGER!!!

OMG! They grow up so fast!

On Sunday, Chris Pratt‘s son Jack hit a major milestone — he turned 13! Officially a teenager! Can you believe it?!

And yes, you can bet his dad is freaking out! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor took to his Instagram Story over the weekend to celebrate the big birthday by sharing a ton of rare photos of his son, writing:

“I have a teenager??? Jack, I can’t believe you are 13 today. I’ve watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming. I love you! Jesus is King”

AW!

Such a crazy feeling. Feels like just yesterday that he arrived in the world — prematurely, too, causing a scare for his parents, exes Chris and Anna Faris. What a long way they’ve all come!

Ch-ch-check out how much he’s grown (below):

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pics Of Son Jack -- Who Is Now A TEENAGER!!!
(c) Chris Pratt

So cute!

Hope it was a great birthday!

[Image via ABC/YouTube & Chris Pratt/Instagram]

Aug 18, 2025

