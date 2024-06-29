Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Baby #3!

Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

People confirmed on Friday that the couple are expecting their third child together! Amazing news! Katherine and Chris are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Lyla Maria and 2-year-old daughter Eloise Christina. The Marvel actor also is a dad to 11-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Neither Chris nor Katherine have released an official statement about whether they’re expecting. But notably, when the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger posted family pictures on Instagram the last two times recently, she had her back turned to the camera. Earlier this week, Katherine shared a snapshot of herself and her husband carrying their two children while walking away from the camera. Check it out (below):

Then, she posted a pic of the family at the barn on Friday. Katherine was only seen in the first photo, wearing an oversized black sweater with her back to the camera while holding Eloise on the back of a horse. See (below):

We’re so happy for Katherine and Chris! Reactions to the baby news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram]