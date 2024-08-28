British Dating Show Accused Of FAKING IT -- Celeb Is Hiding A Secret Boyfriend!

If you’re tuning into Celebs Go Dating for the bare, naked reality of it, then you might want to find another show…

Anglophiles may be familiar with the British dating show where celebs try their luck at love through the Celebrity Dating Agency. And as you might imagine, there’s one big non-negotiable rule for the show: BE SINGLE. But it sounds like the current season’s Helen Flanagan plays by her own rules!

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that while being a part of the show and going on dates, the soap star has secretly been nurturing a new romance off cameras! That’s right, the 34-year-old is apparently dating former soccer star Robbie Talbot, which goes against the show’s rules. But guess what? Network execs at E4 apparently know about it, and they are working with her to come up with a plan to keep her on the show!! A source told the outlet:

“Helen tried to keep the relationship under wraps because of Celebs Go Dating. But that’s become difficult as their feelings have grown for each other. It came to a head when she was quizzed by the dating agents about why she was failing to pursue connections on the show. The one rule of CGD is stars must be single. But E4 bosses were desperate to keep her, so found a way to write Robbie into the show.”

Whoa! They really do seem “desperate”! The insider continued:

“Sources on set have seen him filming alongside Helen. While it’s not known how E4 will justify the fakery, viewers will feel they’re trying to pull the wool over their eyes.”

Yikes! That won’t be good!

Related: Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry Leaves Fans Shocked With HORRIFIC Trauma Dump In New TikTok!

Helen reportedly went public with Robbie during her birthday party on August 10, where she shared posts on social media of her and the retired athlete dancing the night away. All the while she’s been on the show pretending to be single, even kissing a fellow cast member! Yeesh!

A Celebs Go Dating spokesperson told The Sun:

“During the filming of Celebs Go Dating, the executive producers discovered that Helen Flanagan was in a relationship outside of the CGD process. Once this came to light, Helen was asked to be transparent with the agents and her fellow celebrities during her next filming day. As per the show’s guidelines, all participating celebrities must be single. After discussing the situation, it was decided that Helen and her partner, Robbie, would meet with the agents to assess their compatibility, and Helen would no longer date members of the public. These developments will be featured on the show starting from episode 10.”

Wow! What are your thoughts on this situation, Perezcious readers?? Should she even be allowed to stay on the show? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Celebs Go Dating/YouTube]