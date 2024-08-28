Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Leaves Fans Shocked With HORRIFIC Trauma Dump In New TikTok!

Got A Tip?

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Leaves Fans Shocked After Sharing Horrific Trauma Dump In New TikTok!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry decided to share her past trauma with fans through a new TikTok trend. And they were NOT prepared for this much…

The mom of seven jumped aboard the “candy salad” trend in which everyone participating — in this instance, just Kail — puts some candy in a big bowl while revealing something about themselves. The video, posted on Saturday, has now garnered over 6 million views… and thousands of comments. The clips have left everyone shocked, and perhaps made them a bit more understanding of who this reality star really is.

Kailyn captioned the video “my villain origin story” and went through several packages of candy while she dropped disturbing details about her early life. While dropping some Swedish Fish in the bowl, she said:

“When I was 6 months old, I was kidnapped, brought to Texas, and my mom found me in the hospital with pneumonia.”

Whoa, WHAT?! So horrifying! And sadly, it doesn’t stop there. She went on to mention several more scary instances from her childhood, revealing:

“When I was 9 years old, I woke up with a strange man in my bed. I have no idea how he got there, who he is, or where he went afterward.”

Um… The 32-year-old continued on to talk about her experiences at just 10 and 11 years old, shocking fans by saying:

“When I was 10 years old I walked to my uncle’s house to ask if he had any food because I hadn’t seen my mom in days … When I was 11 years old, my babysitter did coke in front of my face on the coffee table.”

Kailyn told another story about how her mom showed up “under the influence” to pick her up from school when she was in fourth grade, and also revealed the sad way she lost her virginity… at just 14:

“When I was 14 years old, I lost my virginity on a sidewalk without even knowing what sex was.”

By 16, the reality TV star says she was legally adopted by her boyfriend’s parents:

“When I was 16 years old, my mom signed over custody to my boyfriend’s parents and told me that absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Heartbreaking. And all of this took place when she was so young! She wasn’t even done yet, either…

Kailyn revealed she met her father for the first time when she was 17 — and it wasn’t a great experience:

“When I was 17 years old, I met my dad for the first time and he had a lock on his fridge and told me he eats roadkill barbecue.”

The final story, coming from when she was 19, is even more gut-wrenching than the last:

“When I was 19 years old, I was sexually assaulted by someone I knew and I never reported it to police but I did need to have repair done in the hospital by a plastic surgeon, and I never reported it because I felt bad and I didn’t know if he really actually meant to do it.”

Oh no… So, so sad. Poor girl… We’re so impressed she’s turned out so relatively normal and healthy!

You can see the full video for yourself (below):

@kaillowry

my villain origin story

♬ original sound – Kailyn Lowry

Ugh. All of this was so hard to hear. We’re sending love and light Kailyn’s way. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources

[Image via Instagram/TikTok/Kailyn Lowry]

Aug 27, 2024 17:52pm PDT

