Céline Dion Delivers Powerful Performance At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle! WATCH!

Céline Dion is back!!!

Amid her battle with stiff person syndrome, the 56-year-old singer bravely took to the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday to give a powerful live performance — her first in four years!

With the Eiffel Tower in the background, Céline came dressed to impress in a long-sleeved gown dripping with crystals and featuring a stunning cape. She belted a stunning rendition of Edith Piaf’s classic song Hymne de l’Amour. And it’s sure to bring everyone to tears! Watch her comeback performance (below):

Wow! A stellar and emotional moment! Made all the more poignant by what she’s been going through…

Céline announced her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome two years ago. However, she kept the health battle a secret for nearly two decades. Although the Power of Love artist hasn’t performed since 2020 due to her condition, she’s been determined to get back on stage. Even though the spasms she deals with affect her voice to the point where it feels like “somebody is strangling” her. So scary! Céline isn’t ready to give up performing, though. And it looks like she finally got her wish. Amazing!

