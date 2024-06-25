Céline Dion's New Documentary Includes Terrifying 10-Minute Scene Of Singer Suffering A Seizure ON CAMERA!

Céline Dion didn’t want ANY part of her health battle left out of her new documentary.

I Am: Céline Dion officially hit Prime Video on Tuesday, and there’s a shocking addition that shows just how bad things have gotten for the Grammy winner. In the film, a ten-minute scene shows the 56-year-old terrifyingly suffering a seizure. She screams out in pain as her body frantically flails uncontrollably as she lies on a table — and it’s REALLY difficult to watch.

After a grueling while, medical professionals administer a nasal spray to help relieve some of her muscle spasms. A while after that, she’s finally able to sit up and regain bodily control. She tells the camera:

“Every time something like this happens it makes you feel so embarrassed and so, like, I don’t how to express it, it’s just … you know, like to not have control of yourself.”

It’s so heartbreaking to see her like this.

As we’ve been following, Céline is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which causes painful muscle spasms and stiffness. And the I’m Alive singer wanted it ALL on camera. Director Irene Taylor told Yahoo on Tuesday that Céline “didn’t want me to change anything” after seeing the footage:

“Her therapist saw the [medical] episode coming on, and within 30 seconds there was no going back. We just responded as quickly as we could. We really could not move from that corner of the room. I was holding a microphone [and used it] to gauge if she was breathing or not. It was very upsetting. Very upsetting. I know it’s hard on some viewers, it was hard on me, too. But I will tell you that Céline felt validated to see herself like that, and she thought it would help her if other people could understand what [SPS] is like.”

Very brave.

So scary. Ugh. Will you be watching I Am: Céline Dion? Let us know in the comments below…

