Céline Dion Reveals The Terrifying Way Stiff Person Syndrome Is Affecting Her Legendary Voice!

Céline Dion continues to open up about what it’s been like living with stiff-person syndrome. This time around, she talked about how the rare neurological disease greatly impacted her iconic voice. And it’s very scary, Perezcious readers!

In a preview for her first television interview with Today since her diagnosis two years ago, the I’m Alive artist shared that it’s challenging to sing with the condition. It’s so hard, in fact, that it often feels like “somebody is strangling” her! OMG! She added:

“It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx.”

Céline then demonstrated what happens by placing her fingers to her throat and speaking in a high-pitched voice. She went on to say:

“It was like talking like that, and you cannot go high or lower. It gets into a spasm. It started [in the throat]. [And I thought], ‘No, OK, it’s gonna be fine.’ But it can also be the abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs.”

Sometimes, stiff person syndrome will cause spasms that force different body parts to lock into place. She explained:

“It feels like, if I point my feet, they will stay in [that position]. Or, if I cook — because I love to cook — my fingers, my hands, will get in position. … It’s cramping but it’s like in a position where you cannot unlock them.”

So, so awful. One time, a super intense spasm even caused a rib to break. OMG!! She said:

“I have broken ribs at one point because sometimes when it’s very severe, it can break.”

This is heartbreaking! Despite stiff person syndrome’s effect on her ability to sing, Céline isn’t giving up! As Hoda Kotb said, the musician is “fighting through it” and “trying to figure out if she can come back.” Hopefully, she can — as long as it’s safe! Watch a clip from the interview (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN, TODAY/YouTube]