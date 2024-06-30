Céline Dion Makes Surprise Appearance At NHL Draft, Says She Was Happy To Be Having 'Fun' With Family Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle!

Céline Dion was looking fantastic as she made an unexpected appearance at the NHL Draft on Friday night!

The singer, who has been bravely battling stiff person syndrome, appeared at The Sphere in Las Vegas to help the Montreal Canadiens make the fifth overall pick in the first round of the NHL Draft. General Manager Kent Hughes shared:

“To make our 2024 first selection, I’m pleased to invite onstage our No. 1 fan, the one and only, Céline Dion.”

Of course, the My Heart Will Go On artist was greeted by a ton of cheers as she entered in a white dress skirt and top. Everybody loves Céline!

She joked once on stage:

“I’m excited! I’m not even a hockey mom.”

She then revealed Russian player Ivan Demidov was the team’s pick. Watch (below)!

She also posted about the fun time on her Instagram, writing:

“Thank you Canadians for having me, and NHL for taking such good care of my family.. we had a lot of fun! – Celine xx…”

So great to see her looking so healthy and happy amid her health battle — and especially after her very revealing documentary highlighted just how much pain and suffering she’s been in while she fights this condition. She and her kids deserve to have some fun!

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

