Ceraadi is giving us such smoothness!

The sister duo is delivering R&B bops and a sound that reminds us of vintage TLC meets Aaliyah!

Loyal deserves more attention! And we hope 2021 gives these very talented girls more shine!

If you like Kiana Ledé or Chloe X Halle, you will really dig this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Ceraadi!