Not So Amicable? Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan STILL Haven’t Come To Agreement On Divorce After 4 Years!

Although Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have broken up four years ago, there are some divorce matters they STILL can’t seem to agree on!

According to a new report from Radar Online, the former couple is still battling it out in court even though a judge signed off on them becoming legally single in 2019. Why is that, you may ask? Apparently, they have not been able to settle a dispute over one little thing: the profits from the Magic Mike franchise. In fact, Channing and Jenna have disagreed on the topic so much that their lawyers begged a judge last Thursday for an additional four months to try and negotiate a settlement over how to divide up the assets.

Fortunately for them, a judge agreed to the request and scheduled the next court hearing for September 22. So we’ll have to see what happens next with this dispute – especially whether Jenna and Channing ever come to an agreement over their Magic Mike money!

In case you didn’t know, the Step Up stars have been fighting over the movie profits for over a year now after the 41-year-old actress requested a trial due to the fact that she was struggling to resolve the matter with Channing. Sources previously told TMZ that Jenna had helped and introduced the 42-year-old actor to choreographers, including her friend Alison Faulk who went on to choreograph the three movies and the Magic Mike Live shows.

Plus, not only has the franchise been pretty successful so far, grossing nearly $300M with the first two films, it also branched out into live shows in Las Vegas, London, Berlin, and Australia — AND an HBO Max reality show named Finding Magic Mike. So no wonder Jenna wants to make sure she gets every single cent of her cut in this business deal!

But ya know what, that’s actually NOT the only issue they can’t agree on! An insider also claimed that Jenna and Channing have not divided any property nor hashed out spousal support. Yeesh! Just when you thought these two were keeping things amicable!

Innerestingly enough, Channing had nothing but nice things to say about Jenna when talking about their daughter Everly in a recent People interview. He revealed then that the parents both agreed their 9-year-old child should not jump into the entertainment industry right away, saying:

“Jenna and I, we’ve always met eye to eye on this one. It’s pretty tough to be a child actor or artist. I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life. And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there’s a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world.”

So it sounds like the one thing they can be on the same page about is their daughter, but when it comes to Magic Mike? It’s a very touchy subject!

