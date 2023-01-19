Channing Tatum & Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Are No Longer Feuding!

Good news! The feud between Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s daughters is over!

ICYMI, the 57-year-old actress revealed while promoting their film The Lost City in March that her 10-year-old daughter Laila and his 9-year-old daughter Everly used to get into arguments at school – to the point where the parents were “always getting called by the principal.” She recalled to People:

“Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other’s throats. It’s not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. We were always praying it was the other one’s daughter when we were called into the office.”

Related: Channing & Jenna Dewan ‘Fought’ To Save Their Marriage

But it sounds like things are better now! During a lie detector test with Vanity Fair on Tuesday, Channing was asked if it was true that he and Sandra first met each other in the principal’s office due to the two girls fighting. He replied:

“We didn’t meet there, but we definitely had probably one of our more connective conversations there. Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they’re both very, very, very strong-willed little girls. It was a very fun year that year.”

When asked if Everly and Laila “still have beef,” the Magic Mike star confirmed:

“They love each other now, literally can’t get enough of each other. They just want to hang out all the time.”

The polygraph administrator then said Channing was “telling the truth.” We love to hear that they put their differences aside and seem like great friends now! You can ch-ch-check the lie detector test (below):

[Image via Vanity Fair, The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]