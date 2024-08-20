Chappell Roan Misses The Mark! Shawn Mendes In Crisis! Sabrina Carpenter’s Messy Relationship! Billionaire Vanishes! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Extra long today! Appreciate you so much!!! WATCH above! Enjoy! Share! Related Posts Blake Lively Outs Herself! Chappell Roan Is So Close! Taylor Swift Is Triumphant! Justice For Matthew Perry! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Chappell Roan CRAZINESS! SZA Tells Me About Chappell Roan That... | Perez Hilton A Public Service Announcement! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 19, 2024 17:43pm PDT Share This Categories Chappell Roan Daily Recap! Music Minute PerezTV Sabrina Carpenter Shawn Mendes Wacky, Tacky & True YouTube