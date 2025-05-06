Got A Tip?

Chappell Roan Is A Pink Pony Punk Princess At The 2025 Met Gala!

Chappell Roan met gala red carpet 2025

Chappell Roan lives and breathes the Pink Pony Club life!

The pop star has made her Met Gala debut — and did so authentically herself!

The 27-year-old made her way to the red carpet in a bold pink suit tailored to perfection. She let her iconic red tresses flow freely and pulled the look together with frosty eye makeup. See (below):

So much color!

Thoughts??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 18:25pm PDT

