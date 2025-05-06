Chappell Roan Is A Pink Pony Punk Princess At The 2025 Met Gala!

Chappell Roan lives and breathes the Pink Pony Club life!

The pop star has made her Met Gala debut — and did so authentically herself!

The 27-year-old made her way to the red carpet in a bold pink suit tailored to perfection. She let her iconic red tresses flow freely and pulled the look together with frosty eye makeup. See (below):

So much color!

Thoughts??

