Chappell Roan Is A Pink Pony Punk Princess At The 2025 Met Gala!

Chappell Roan lives and breathes the Pink Pony Club life!
The pop star has made her Met Gala debut — and did so authentically herself!
The 27-year-old made her way to the red carpet in a bold pink suit tailored to perfection. She let her iconic red tresses flow freely and pulled the look together with frosty eye makeup. See (below):
AHHHHHHH CHAPPELL!!!!!!!!!
???? @ChappellRoan at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/k2n6KvYThj
— MTV (@MTV) May 6, 2025
So much color!
Thoughts??
May 05, 2025 18:25pm PDT
