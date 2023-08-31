Awkward! Charli XCX Explains Social Media Drama With Friend (??) Rina Sawayama!

Is Charli XCX‘s friendship with Rina Sawayama over?

Feud rumors have been circulating about the collaborators ever since June. Why? Well, it may have started when Rina slammed The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy in June for mocking Asian people and making other problematic comments on The Adam Friedland Show. We’re sure Taylor Swift fans are all too familiar with some of those quotes…

You can see the call out from her set at the Glastonbury Festival (below):

Rina Sawayama calling out Matty Healy at Glastonbury. pic.twitter.com/cBE5rWWtFt — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2023

Where does Charli factor into this matter? Not only is she friends with Matty, she’s also dating his bandmate, George Daniel. And recently, fans noticed the Boom Clap artist unfollowed Rina on Instagram — leading people to believe she took Matty’s side versus her pal in the controversy.

Adding fuel to the feud rumors? When Rina posted a visualizer for This Hell, Charli wrote in the comments:

“apparently I’m going to hell…”

The 31-year-old then tweeted “messy era” but did not explain the random post. With all these details in mind, it seemed like something went down between the former friends! However, Charli has now come forward to say they aren’t fighting — at least, not anymore. But they definitely were!

The Speed Drive artist took to X (Twitter) on Wednesday to explain what’s been going on with Rina lately, claiming she unfollowed her a few weeks ago due to a “personal disagreement” between them but they’ve since talked about it:

“look – this all got a bit crazy – me and rina spoke about things on the phone just now. my unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we’ve now spoken about <3”

She then followed up with asking fans to stream their collab:

“anyways stream beg for you !”