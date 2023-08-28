OMG! Taylor Swift Makes Rare Joke About Kanye West's VMAs Incident During Eras Tour!!

Taylor Swift‘s got jokes!

The singer made a rare joke about her feud with Kanye West while on stage in Mexico City on Sunday! While discussing the inspiration behind The Eras Tour, T-Swift was interrupted by her audience cheering her name — and she had the best reaction! She flashed her signature surprised face for cameras before teasing:

“People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted. And I would know.”

Hah!!

Loving the self-referential humor there!

Ch-ch-check out the rare reference to what we believe remains her most humiliating public moment (below):

LOLz! Never gonna shake that one off!

For those who didn’t catch the reference, Taylor was clearly calling back to her drama with Ye. Back in 2009, the Fearless artist was accepting an award at the VMAs when the rapper stormed the stage during her speech to insist Beyoncé should’ve won. (Bey did win the next award, the big one — Video of the Year for Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) — making Ye look even worse in retrospect.) It was awkward as hell and lit the fuse on a years-long controversial feud.

At one point, the Heartless rapper did apologize, blaming his “rude” behavior on a mix of “sincerity and alcohol.” Taylor in turn released Innocent about the Yeezy designer, which was pretty kind, all things considered. Just when it seemed like the beef had died down between them, Kanye released Famous in 2016, in which he took credit for the Midnights musician’s fame, saying:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous”

Even Kim Kardashian got in on the drama by claiming the Grammy winner approved the controversial lyric (though her reps denied this). The reality star also released edited audio she’d recorded of a phone call between the musicians about the track.

It’s even possible the moment was the catalyst for getting Kanye started down the road to his red-pilling! See, Barack Obama famously called the rapper a “jackass” for the rude move. We’ve always wondered if he was so annoyed he embraced the opposing political movement out of spite. It would be petty and childish, but, well…

Anyway, everything that’s spun out from that one icky move on Kanye’s part, it’s no wonder Taylor has never been able to forget about it! Who has, right?? We guess it’s good the Shake It Off singer can at least laugh about it now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

