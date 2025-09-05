Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards Reunite On Red Carpet -- But Her NEW Ex's Comment Could Get Them Fighting Again!

We love seeing peace between Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards! Um, too bad Aaron Phypers is doing his best to ruin it!

Let’s rewind to the messy breakup… Denise filed for divorce from Charlie back in 2005 — while she was six months pregnant with their second child, Lola. There was so much animosity between the exes for so long as they fought over child support payments. Over the years, they also got into other public tiffs, like more recently when Charlie harshly judged their eldest daughter, Sami, for joining OnlyFans! Denise called him out without hesitation back then!

But these days? Things are calm between the exes! All is seemingly well… until Charlie catches wind of the accusation from her new ex-husband following his reunion with the reality star!

Related: Charlie Sheen BOMBSHELL! Star Reveals He’s Had Sex With Men!

On Thursday night, Charlie reunited with Starship Troopers hottie on the red carpet at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood for his upcoming documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. It was all tres cordial! The pair gave each other a hug when they bumped into each other, and they stopped to pose for pictures together. Ch-ch-check out the photos (below):

Awww! Years ago, it didn’t seem possible for these two to be on good terms! Now look at them! However, sadly, no one should get their hopes up about Denise and Charlie remaining friendly exes after this week! The Two and a Half Men alum may get ticked off about what he just learned from her other ex-husband!

Denise is currently in the middle of another nasty divorce. Just like with Charlie, her latest legal battle is a huge mess — this time filled with domestic violence and cheating allegations! Things are really bad! And Aaron is apparently out for revenge because he reacted to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s reunion with the Golden Globe winner with a shocking claim! He told TMZ on Friday:

“If Charlie knew how many of Denise’s paparazzi tip offs caused him extreme embarrassment and pain, I don’t think he’d fake a smile for a second.”

Oh s**t!

Denise allegedly called the paparazzi on Charlie? Like during his struggles with drugs and alcohol? If that is true, how messed up! And Charlie likely will think so too! Will it start a massive feud, though? Or will the Anger Management star ignore it in order not to start any more drama in their family?

Neither Denise nor Charlie responded to Aaron’s comment yet! But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]