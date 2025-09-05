Charlie Sheen BOMBSHELL! Star Reveals He's Had Sex With Men!

Charlie Sheen is finally spilling maybe the biggest secret he has left!

It may surprise many fans to learn he’s held anything back, especially during his years in the spotlight when he was frequently giving interviews while under the influence!

But the 60-year-old actor has a new memoir called The Book of Sheen and a Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, out next week, where he gets more candid than ever before. That includes spilling the details of his sex life — including, for the first time ever, his sexual encounters with men!

That’s right. Charlie Sheen is into it all.

The way he tells it, after years of sleeping with only women, he decided to try something new and hook up with guys! According to a cover story for People on Friday, he said in both projects:

“I flipped the menu over.”

Charlie said it all began when he was struggling with addiction and using crack:

“That’s what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f**king fun, and life goes on.”

The Two and a Half Men alum kept his gay hookups a secret for a long time. Makes sense — even in the 21st century, that can really hurt your career as a leading man. But a secret like that is hard to keep on the DL forever. He says he faced the threat of being exposed against his will for many years. He explained on Good Morning America that he dealt with a lot of “extortion,” and he just paid people off to keep them quiet:

“It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion. And so at the time, I was just like, ‘Alright, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'”

The same thing happened after he contracted HIV during one of his drug-fueled sexual encounters. Charlie wanted to keep the health battle private, but some of his overnight guests saw the medications, took pictures of them, and blackmailed him for money. At first, he paid them. However, he eventually decided to come clean about his HIV status in 2015. The Anger Management star said of the virus a decade later, per People:

“I do know for a fact that I never passed it on.”

We’re not sure how he’s so certain, but what a relief. And probably a big factor in why he was willing to speak about it.

That was the biggest bombshell Charlie ever dropped. Now he’s ready to spill the rest, including that he slept with guys! Denise Richards’ ex-husband told People he is done hiding from his past:

“I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me.”

When asked how it feels to talk about having sex with men for the first time in the documentary, the outlet reported Charlie expressed that it is “liberating,” adding:

“Liberating. It’s f**king liberating… [to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A f**king piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

As for where his love and sex life stand these days? Per People, the Golden Globe winner is single — and has been for years after divorcing Denise and then Brooke Mueller:

“My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be, and it’s been that way for a long time. It wasn’t even by choice, but the girls [daughters Sami and Lola Sheen, whom he shares with Denise] moved in, and then when they moved out, the boys [twins Bob and Max, 16, whom he shares with Brooke] moved in, and there wasn’t enough room in the car. Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone, but not lonely.”

How mature of him!

Charlie did note he is “open to love again,” just “probably not marriage!” Inneresting he’s putting it out there. We wonder if the invitation is open to everyone… if you get our meaning.

Watch his entire interview with GMA (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube]