Denise Richards SLAMS Ex Charlie Sheen For ‘Judgmental’ Comments About Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans!

Denise Richards is not standing for Charlie Sheen judging their 18-year-old daughter Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans!

In case you missed it, the family has been in the midst of even more drama ever since the teen announced that she had joined the risqué platform. Shortly after going live on the site, Charlie voiced his disapproval over the new business venture to Us Weekly and seemingly blamed Denise for the whole thing, saying:

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Despite his claims, the 51-year-old actress clapped back to Page Six, stating that Sami’s “decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in.” She also made it pretty clear that she’ll be supporting her daughter no matter what, writing in the comments of her OnlyFans announcement:

“Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you”

However, she did not stop there! Denise now wants to make it crystal clear to Charlie that it is not her place – nor his – to judge Sami’s actions. She hopped on Instagram Friday to go off on her ex-husband, writing:

“Lots of negative comments on my social media this week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to praise Sami and her ability to handle the public criticism, saying:

“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.”

While Denise only learned about OnlyFans recently, she shared in the post that she has already noticed that there is so much “judgement” surrounding the platform because people who work in the “adult film industry” also use it, and users are paid for their content:

“The judgement because women and men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they’re on Instagram & Twitter, as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself on IG in a bikini? We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I’m pretty sure IG & Twitter & Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but s**t, if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you.”

The momma then concluded:

“Perhaps I should open my own account…Oh & those of you that are so judgmental … sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend.”

Clearly, Denise won’t be walking back on her support of Sami! Ch-ch-check out the entire statement (below):

