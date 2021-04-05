Outer Banks Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Celebrate First Anniversary With Adorable Instagram Tributes!

It’s so nice to see young love going strong!

Last year, we fell in love with Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s onscreen relationship as John B and Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks. Not too long after the bingable teen drama hit Netflix, the pair confirmed their real-life relationship as well. The cute couple had an unparalleled hit shooting to fame with their TV series while being locked down in coronavirus quarantine, but luckily, they had each other to lean on.

Related: Madelyn Reveals Battle With Eating Disorder & Body Image

On Sunday, the pair celebrated their first anniversary with a sweet set of Instagram photos paying tribute to their love. Chase posted a picture of his girlfriend walking ahead of him with the caption:

“365 w/ u “

Adorably, his co-star commented:

“And I’d do it again”

Over on her own page, the 23-year-old posted a similar pic of her BF from behind, as well as one of him cuddling with a dog. She wrote:

“Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u”

The fictional and IRL love interests recently wrapped the second season of Outer Banks, their first time filming as an official couple. The actor spoke with People about the experience, sharing:

“It’s been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader. … The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work. I’m in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, ‘That was awesome!'”

Related: Ariana Grande Gushes Over Fiancé Dalton Gomez In New Sweet Photos!

Previously, both had opened up about the challenge of fostering a new relationship in quarantine. Madelyn gushed about how much she was enjoying it, telling The Talk Chat Room:

“It’s been fun, it’s really fun. Again, it’s like, we have each other throughout this entire experience, the show coming out and quarantine and everything. You feel like you’ve got your best friends with you. But then, also, it’s really cool to have that extra aspect of having your partner to go through this with. You know, your best friend in the whole world to experience this with… I feel lucky, because like who gets to say that?”

We’re so glad these two are still solid after such an unusual year. Happy anniversary, you two!

[Image via Kygo/YouTube]