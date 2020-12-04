Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Reveals Battle With Eating Disorder & Body Image

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline is no stranger to body dysmorphia.

In a “Body Scan” interview with Women’s Health on Thursday, the actress spoke out about her relationship with her figure, and how her dissatisfaction with her appearance led her to develop an eating disorder.

It all started during Cline’s teenage years. Unhappy with her shape, the future Sarah Cameron began an intense exercise regimen, sometimes starting her routine as early as 5 in the morning! In the video, she expressed that when she didn’t get the results she desired, she took more drastic measures. She said:

“I started cutting calories. I would eat like six almonds for breakfast because I didn’t want to counteract the cardio that I just did.”

Gurl, we feel you! In this world, it’s so hard to appreciate your body for what it is! Especially when there’s so much pressure to be INSANELY skinny!

Madelyn explained that things only got worse from there as she literally began starving herself:

“It turned into not feeding myself protein and not feeding my body what it needed when I was working out so much. I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn’t achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that.”

Oh, no!

Fortunately, the 22-year-old has a very supportive family, and they stepped in to help her teenage self before she spiraled down an even more dangerous path. In particular, her mom encouraged her to see her body in a positive light. Madelyn relayed:

“My mom was a wonderful help in that. She would stand there in the mirror with me and we would list out things that I liked about my body. After that repetition those things became solidified in my mind. I like my curves, I like my hips, and after a while I started to love my body. I became so much happier.

Can’t we all have a person like THAT in our lives?! For real, let’s all give Pam Cline some major kudos for instilling such a positive and healthy attitude in her daughter!

Ch-ch-ch out the full video (below):

Fortunately for Madelyn, her years of torment over her body is over, and she can now focus on other things. Like, applying makeup (yes, check out the end of the vid above! Her tips were FAB!) — and starring in Outer Banks on Netflix, which just started filming for season two in September!

