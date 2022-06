This is a delight!

Chloe Moriondo‘s I Eat Boys is taking us back to the ’90s! Specifically the Lilith Fair days.

And, even more exact – this is giving us major Aimee Mann vibes!

Love the clever and biting lyrics, wrapped in her sweet voice and a production that straddles the line between pop and folk rock.

