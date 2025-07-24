Got A Tip?

Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: HR Head RESIGNS After Affair With CEO Exposed!

Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: HR Head Resigns After Affair With CEO Exposed!

Another one bites the dust!

Last week Coldplay accidentally uncovered an extramarital affair when the Jumbotron at their Foxborough concert happened to catch a tech CEO and his HR head canoodling — and then immediately hiding from the camera!

We’ve already heard CEO Andy Byron resigned from his position at Astronomer. We mean, after going viral for cheating — and his (ex?)wife immediately removing his name from her socials — there’s just no coming back from that! And now, his partner in crime, AKA his head of HR Kristin Cabot, has followed in his footsteps. And we don’t mean behind the stadium seats…

According to TMZ, Cabot has no officially stepped down from her position at the AI company. A representative for the company confirmed the news to the outlet on Thursday:

“Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer — she’s resigned.”

Something tells us the new CEO — and the new CEO’s wife — weren’t about to let her stick around. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

Jul 24, 2025 16:20pm PDT

