NEW Astronomer CEO Addresses Andy Byron’s Coldplay Affair Scandal & Resignation!

Sometimes you just have to let somebody go.

After a whirlwind several days that began with Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting exposed for cheating, and ended with his formal resignation, the company has a new head. And he’s breaking his silence on the situation!

ICYMI, Byron was blasted on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s Massachusetts concert last week cuddling and kissing a woman who was NOT his wife. It was his HR Chief Kristin Cabot!

SO incredibly messy.

Like we said, after much scrutiny, he officially resigned from the company, and now Astronomer co-founder Pete DeJoy has stepped up as interim CEO to fill the vacancy. And on Monday, he issued a lengthy statement on LinkedIn addressing EVERYTHING relating to the company:

“Over the weekend, I stepped into the role of Interim CEO at Astronomer, a company that I’ve proudly poured my entire professional life into helping build. Over the past few years, our business has experienced incredible growth. What was once a mission to help companies with Apache Airflow has turned into so much more. We’re privileged to sit at the center of our customers’ data & AI strategy, powering data pipelines behind in-game analytics of your favorite sports team, LLM powered chatbots for customer support, training AI for self-driving cars and every mission-critical process in between.”

But as we all know, that’s not what got their name in the spotlight. Addressing the Byron scandal, DeJoy continued:

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.”

Yeah, we bet Byron wishes it didn’t happen that way either! HA! But hey, what a positive way to spin a PR nightmare into an opportunity! DeJoy is already thinking like a true businessman!

Of course, most people associate the brand with cheating and bad decisions — when they’re actually an AI company. Oh, hey, we guess that does work! He added:

“At Astronomer we have never shied away from challenges; a near-decade of building this business has tested us time and time again, and each time we’ve emerged stronger. From starting a software company in Cincinnati, Ohio, to keeping the lights on through the collapse of the bank that held all our cash, to scaling from 30 to 300 people during a global pandemic that demanded we do it all without ever being in the same room. And yet, we’re still here. ​​We’re here because Astronomer is built by people who live to solve hard problems, stay late to fix what’s broken, and care deeply about doing things the right way. We’re here because our customers trust us with their most ambitious data & AI projects. And, most importantly, we’re here because the mission is bigger than any one moment.”

The new CEO concluded:

“I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers. Astronomer’s foundation remains strong, built around the thriving Apache Airflow community. Our opportunity to build a DataOps platform for the age of AI remains massive. And our story is very much still being written. To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great. And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won’t let you down.”

Speaking of letting people down… Byron has yet to publicly address the scandal or clarify the status of his marriage since being exposed.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

