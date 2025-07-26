CEO From Coldplay Concert Spent Over $250K On OnlyFans, Claims Creator!

When Coldplay planned to perform at Gillette Stadium this month, they never expected a scandal like this to unfold! And it’s not even over yet! We got another potential bombshell!

Last week, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron got exposed for cheating with his HR Chief Kristin Cabot after their intimate embrace was caught on the jumbotron. Their quick escape from the cameras went mega-viral. And their lives imploded. The two are now both out of jobs. His marriage is possibly over since his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, immediately removed his last name from her Facebook account after the video dropped.

Oh, and the whole affair scandal opened up the floodgates because more cheating allegations about Andy are coming out!

It all started earlier this week when explicit messages — allegedly leaked by Megan!!! — showed he offered $40,000 for private content and video calls from an OnlyFans creator named Sophie Rain (bottom right inset). Take the claim with a grain of salt, though. His wife has not confirmed or denied any of this yet. Nor has he, obviously. And we haven’t actually seen the evidence here.

But Sophie reacted! She told The Blast she “cannot comment on who my clients and donors are, but this situation is crazy as it is.” She added:

“As a Christian, I don’t condone this type of behavior. I don’t disclose my donors, but I am here for his wife if she needs a friend through these times. I know this type of thing can be hard. If she has any issues at all during this time of uncertainty, she can reach out to me. I would love to talk to her and reassure her that this guy is just a bump in the road.”

Hmm…

However, OnlyFans and Bop House creator Camilla Araujo (top right inset) came forward claiming Sophie is not the only one Andy reached out to and spent money on! She alleged to The Blast on Thursday that he shelled out “over $250,000” on content from multiple OF models, including creators from her influencer group:

“This isn’t just about one person. I saw the receipts. We’re talking a quarter million in sub fees, custom content, and video calls. Not just with Sophie, with multiple girls.”

Whoa! Camilla went on to say she reached out to his wife and offered her support:

“I reached out to Megan directly, through a few of my contacts. I told her she’s not alone. Women need to stand together when someone tries to humiliate and betray them like this, especially in such a public way. I let her know that I am here for her. I told her to come down to Miami for a few weeks to forget about the situation.”

If true, this is not good for Andy… And his wife is about to rake in the dough in the divorce if she goes through with one! What are your reactions to the claims, Perezcious readers? Do you believe them? Let us know!

[Image via SiliconANGLE theCUBE/YouTube, Sophie Rain/Camilla Araujo/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]