Chris Watts Writes Letter Alleging ‘Jezebel’ Mistress’ Involvement In Brutal Murders Of His Pregnant Wife & Daughters!

Chris Watts continues to blame his mistress for his crimes.

The 39-year-old is currently in prison for the brutal murders of his then-pregnant wife Shanann and two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste. The family was reported missing on August 13, 2018. When the family disappeared, Watts denied any wrongdoing. Before his arrest, he insisted in the last text message to his mistress, Nichol Kessinger — the co-worker he was having an affair with — that he never “hurt” Shanann, Bella, and Celeste. However, that was a complete lie.

Watts later confessed to the killings. He admitted to strangling Shanann in their home in Colorado and then dumping her body at a job site at the oil company where he worked. While disposing of her remains, his daughters were in his truck. And in another horrific move, as Bella and Celeste pleaded for mercy, Watts suffocated them. His children. Babies basically. The dad then stuffed their bodies in oil drums. So, so awful. Watts pleaded guilty and is now serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. But the story gets more twisted from here…

While behind bars at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Wisconsin, the convicted murderer has tried to point the finger at Kessinger, blaming her for the death of his wife and kids. David Carter, an intimate who spent time with Watts, previously shared that the father claimed “Nichol had smothered the girls with their blankets and they suffocated,” before helping him “get the girls in the oil tanks and dig the grave for Shanann.” There’s never been evidence Nichol was involved in the crimes.

Yet Watts still believes she is responsible for what happened — at least based on new details to come out. On Wednesday, The New York Post obtained one of his handwritten letters. In the note dated March 2020, Watts blames Kessinger for his decision to murder Shanann, Bella, and Celeste. He wrote:

“The words of a harlot have brought me low. Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know that all her guests were in the chamber of death. How did I let this happen? The blessings you have bestowed upon me were right in front of me, and still I followed the perfume of a strange woman.”

Chilling…

This doesn’t make her sound scary, it makes him sound downright terrifying! Furthermore, Watts often shared a lot of his thoughts with fellow prisoner Dylan Tallman. He was in jail for possession of narcotics when he first met the felon. They grew close as Tallman was in the cell next to Watts. He said:

“We started talking. We had a lot of very long conversations, spiritual conversations.”

They talked regularly and started studying the Bible together, with Watts calling Tallman his “spiritual twin.” For over a year, the pals planned to write a book together. However, Watts later backed out of the idea. That didn’t stop Tallman from releasing a series of three books this summer called The Cell Next Door about his interactions with Watts. In the first book, he said Watts would call Kessinger “Jezebel” whenever they talked about her. The term has become yet another euphemism for “slut,” but the name is a reference to woman in the Bible who leads men to sin with her sexuality. Clearly Watts is maintaining he’s a good man, and the killings are all the fault of a temptress. Rather than owning up to the crimes, he allegedly once told Tallman:

“I was having an affair with this girl and I ended up in love with two women at the same time. It’s what led up to what happened. She is of evil spirits, like Jezebel.”

Tallman writes that Watts “admitted that he was stupid to cheat on his wife, and he asked God’s forgiveness every day for his infidelity.” He then claimed to his friend that Kessinger told him to choose between her and his family on the night he murdered his wife and children, allegedly saying:

“Jezebel was the forbidden fruit, and it was costly.”

Um… Even if she did say that, isn’t it possible the ultimatum was about filing for divorce? Not MURDERING THEM ALL?? This man still has no accountability. Disgusting.

Wow. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Netflix/Frankie Rzucek/YouTube]