Chris Watts' Mistress Reveals Shocking Last Text He Sent Her After Murdering His Wife & Kids

A Colorado man who is in prison for killing his wife and two kids is back in the news after new information was just released by the family of his deceased wife.

Chris Watts is serving a life sentence after admitting to killing his wife, Shanann Watts, and the couple’s two children in an awful incident back in August of 2018. The Watts family’s awful story, on which we have previously reported, has since become the subject of a high-profile Netflix documentary.

Related: Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Date After HIV Reveal — Then Tried To Steal His House!

Earlier this month, Shanann’s family released a new video from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation of an interview dated August 16, 2018. In the 3-hour-long interrogation video, which this week was verified as authentic by People, the CBI is shown sitting down with Chris Watts’ mistress, Nichol Kessinger. The woman is explaining a series of text messages she allegedly exchanged with Chris after his family’s disappearance.

Three days before that interview, on August 13, 2018, Chris admitted to strangling Shanann, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time. He then killed the couple’s two children, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, and buried the bodies on a plot of land owned by the oil company for which he worked. Authorities have since confirmed Chris killed his family after Shanann discovered the affair he’d been having with Kessinger, and informed the man he’d never see their children again after the split.

In this recently-unearthed interview, held three days after police now believe Chris killed his family, Nichol reveals to cops the contents of text messages she sent to Chris about the situation. Kessinger explained how she interrogated Chris via text in those unsettling first days, sending urgent text messages about what could have happened to the mom and kids:

“I kept asking him, ‘What did you do, Chris? What did you do?’ I asked, ‘Where’s your family?'”

She also allegedly wrote this chilling message to Watts:

“If you did something bad, you’re going to ruin your life… and if you did something bad, you’re going to ruin my life. I promise you that.”

Chris allegedly denied doing anything to his family, responding with his own text back to his mistress:

“I didn’t hurt my family Nikki”

Per the CBI agents, that was the last time Kessinger ever spoke to Watts, saying she “never said another word” to him following that exchange.

Shocked about the entire situation, Nichol also told cops in the interview that she had never suspected anything seriously amiss prior to the deaths (below):

“There were several discussions that we had about his current relationship and where it had gone. It was never anything aggressive. It was still very kind. He was just like, ‘This is not working.’ … It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary or anything that would scare me. Even to this day, even after everything that I’ve found out, I still look back at that, and I don’t see any red lights about the way he spoke about his family.”

Yeesh…

Chris was arrested the day before this newly-unearthed interview took place. Three months later, he pleaded guilty to the murder charges, and has since been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years. He is now serving out his sentence at a maximum security prison in Wisconsin after security concerns in Colorado necessitated his move.

You can watch Nichol’s interrogation video (below):

As we noted (above), Watts’ story reached a wider audience two years later, when Netflix announced the release of a true crime documentary about the awful murders:

Such a terrible situation.

So heartbreaking for Shanann, her children, and her loved ones as they continue to deal with this tragedy.

[Image via 9 News/YouTube/YouTube/Weld County Jail]