Chrishell Stause BLASTS Bre Tiesi For Posting MAGA Bracelet & Calling Her Partner An Offensive Slur!

Chrishell Stause has had it with Bre Tiesi!

On Tuesday, Chrishell called out her Selling Sunset co-star over a bracelet. Why? It came from a Donald Trump-loving company! The real estate agent shared a post of Bre’s in which she showed off a new piece of diamond jewelry she received from a company called MAGA Bracelets. Bre gushed:

“Thank you @magabracelets need extra protection these days”

Chrishell reposted the pic, commenting:

“Some people are GREAT for TV, but when it comes to talking about our real issues (using slurs etc.) they tend to be cut. So, use this as a guideline when you watch season 9.”

Oof!!

Chrishell later explained her beef was not purely about the political bling — that was just a big red flag.

She said it was more about that nasty lawsuit in which Nick Cannon‘s baby momma was accused of discriminating against her former employees “on the basis of their sex, genders, and/or sexual orientation.” The lawsuit was filed in April 2024 and Bre denied wrongdoing in a filing in July, per In Touch, asking the judge to dismiss the suit.

Clearly, it really rubbed the former soap star the wrong way — especially since Chrishell alleges Bre spoke poorly about her non-binary partner G Flip! She detailed:

“Finding out how she referred to my partner will not make the show, but no this is not just a political thing to those saying that. But her posting that triggered me since we had to tip toe around the real issues while filming bc of this lawsuit. If you move like this when cameras aren’t around, move like this IN FRONT of the cameras.”

See, this isn’t about “politics” like it’s some team sport. It’s about people — and how they’re treated. She’s saying Bre treats the LGBTQ community a certain way, then gets to hide it… but also gets to wink at her like-minded homophobes with jewelry.

Well, Bre quickly saw the backlash and she’s trying desperately to walk it all back! She shared a lengthy explanation in her Story, claiming she simply tagged the wrong brand… Um, what?? It’s written on the card! Well, the model’s explanation began:

“I do not politically speak on opinions ever and I am far from MAGA. I cannot apologize enough for this oversight here.”

She claimed she was gifted the jewelry by a company named Lavara Versé — which is run by the same person, designer Nicola “Coco” Verses, who owns MAGA Bracelets. So… why did Bre tag the MAGA brand? She said that she and her social media team didn’t do enough “research” and selected the wrong brand based on outdated stationery the bling was delivered with. The 33-year-old furthered:

“Nobody should be taking my story and assuming I mean something else without context for their own benefit, growing up I always wore the eye of Horus and it is meant to represent protection and healing so I apologise that this story has been shared without the full story from myself and this error will never happen again. Hopefully this has cleared up any misunderstanding. I appreciate you all”

She also reposted a DM, from her jewelry connection Jennifer Stano per Us Weekly, that was sent to the All My Children alum in which she tried to explain the mistake. See (below):

Chrishell was not impressed by the explanation — or as she called it, the “excuse”:

“I just saw her excuse. Ok she ‘tagged the wrong brand’ even though it’s all the same company and MAGA was HIGHLY featured right next to her wrist.”

She’s not wrong… Obviously, everyone knows what MAGA means. Why post something like that if you don’t want to be associated with it? Especially since the brand wasn’t even expecting a shout-out?

The actress also included the definition for “transvestite,” an outdated term which is especially derogatory when applied to transgender folks, suggesting it’s the aforementioned word used to diss the drummer. Chrishell complained:

“Not my job to teach her that this term is EXTREMELY outdated, but here’s a free education. And if my partner WAS trans, they are not, I would happily love them exactly the same. GTFOH. Someone take my phone.”

