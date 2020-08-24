Chrissy Teigen Boasts EPIC At-Home Classroom Before Donating To Teachers In Need!

Chrissy’s Court? More Like Chrissy’s Classroom!

Chrissy Teigen never fails to go above and beyond for her sweet kiddos! While school looks a little different this year for 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, who the pregnant star will be teaching this year, she now has some help thanks to her totally decked out at-home classroom!

Not hiding her excitement, the former Sports Illustrated model confirmed they’ll be bringing in a “professional,” but noted how John Legend will be in charge of music, as Chrissy’s mother Pepper Teigen covers “day drinking.” Let’s not forget that their momma, who has “always wanted to be a teacher” will be covering “cooking!”

Sounds like the heirs to the clapback throne will be in good hands this year, despite the transition to home learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ch-ch-check out photos of the epic set-up (below), complete with a “cozy reading area,” book wall, cubbies, and more:

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Oh look at the soft rock cozy reading area! Ok just proud and excited pic.twitter.com/VRuwvei8hI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

But the Cravings author also took the moment to share her appreciation for teachers, deciding to give back so other educators have the opportunity to give their kids what’s necessary for school this year. Teigen wrote:

“If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!” “Ok I’m looking at your lists now! I’ll do as many items as I can – I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It’s gonna take me a long while so bear with me!” “So many of you are asking for books about embracing other races and cultures and it’s just so sweet.”

She took a quick break from social media to enjoy a craving of her own, but not before throwing a dig at the US education system:

“ok I’m gonna take a little break to eat my 12 inch subway meatball sub (you cannot tell me this is gross, I know, I don’t care!) but I’ll be back at it. I hate that our system failed you so much and you even need to ask for this or pay out of pocket for ANYTHING. this. country.”

By the end of the night, Teigen cleared the wishlists for 50 teachers and added that she plans to continue doing so throughout the week:

“Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread!”

Amazing!!

It’s safe to say that Luna and Miles have the coolest teacher around!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram/Twitter.]