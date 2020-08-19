Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Has NO TIME For Twitter Threats!

Just because Chrissy Teigen is pregnant doesn’t mean she won’t still serve you an epic clapback!

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old faced a threat on Twitter following her defense of Masai Ujiri, president of basketball operations of the Toronto Raptors. As you may have seen, Ujiri was repeatedly shoved by a police officer while trying to enter the court following the Raptors’ win during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Cradles Her Bump After Announcing Baby Number 3!

This body camera footage is being used in a countersuit against police officer Alan Strickland, and was retweeted by Teigen early Wednesday morning:

This asshole said Ujiri used excessive force and he went to the hospital for a “swollen face” https://t.co/fTJw33rvQp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

One critic didn’t exactly have a positive response to Chrissy’s criticism:

“But you like…..[Pizza emojis] f**k you and your morals. I wish you’d play hockey I’d f**kin rock your ass you dirt bag!”

We can assume the pizza emojis used are in reference to Pizzagate, which the momma of two has previously threatened legal action over accusations made against her in the past. Unsurprisingly, she did not hold back in her reply to the now-deleted message:

“”I wish you played hockey so I could rock your ass” lmao hooooo boy what an inverted needed**k”

We think she meant to say needle d*ck? Anyway, dealing with this on the daily must suck, especially while she’s supposed to be staying as stress-free as possible.

As you’ll recall, Chrissy and John surprised us all with their third pregnancy announcement hidden at the end of the EGOT recipient’s Wild music video, with the Cravings author following up the next day to share the story of how she discovered that they were expecting!

In a series of tweets, she explained:

“Oh, it’s quite a story. Lol. I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

Teigen actually found out about two months ahead of their announcement, the same day her husband was releasing his latest album, Bigger Love, and AFTER her breast implant removal surgery. When she went to take her monthly pregnancy test, she was shocked to see it was positive:

“so the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed….” “…I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

Both Luna and Miles Stephens were conceived via IVF, so the Lip Sync Battle host wasn’t exactly feeling optimistic about the odds:

“So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad.” “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

We’re glad the trolls of Twitter can’t get Chrissy down, especially while she’s pregnant!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]