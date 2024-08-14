Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Breast Lift Scars In Barely-There Dress For 'Very Rare' Date Night With John Legend!

Ain’t no shame in Chrissy Teigen‘s game!

The Cravings author let it all hang out in a shocking new Instagram Stories video on Tuesday evening. The occasion? Date night! As she explained in the clip, she and husband John Legend were headed out the door to have a little fun together away from the chaos of family life! The 38-year-old model started by saying:

“Date night! Very rare but it happens.”

But date night wasn’t the story! The real story was Chrissy’s BEWBS!! As her 45-year-old crooner hubby approached from behind, Chrissy fingered the lowest-cut part of her low-cut black dress, and in doing so, she showed off a small scar by her breast!

Rather than ignoring the reveal, or trying to brush it away, she called it right out:

“Boobies out. scars out.”

That’s what happens with breast lifts… you get scars afterwards! But clearly, the supermodel wasn’t scared to draw attention to it, even amid the sexiness and fun of date night. No shame, no self-consciousness! We are HERE FOR IT!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chrissy has made light of her scarring. Back in March, she rocked a sheer corset top to an Oscars party and very openly showed off the medical marks. And here she is doing it all again. It’s her body — flaws and imperfections and all — and she’s damn proud of it! As she should be! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]