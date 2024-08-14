Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Bianca Censori Poses For Another Risqué Thirst Trap -- This Time With Her Little Sister! Kendall Jenner Posts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Thirst Traps -- Bad News For Bad Bunny?? Or A Subtle Shot At Devin Booker?! Bianca Censori Goes Basically Topless AGAIN At Movies With Kanye -- When THIS Ridiculous Snafu Happened! Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Has One Thing In Common With Megan Fox -- She Got Her Boobs Done Too! Halle Berry Goes Topless To Celebrate... Catwoman! Look! Jessie James Decker Is Thinking About Making This MAJOR Change After Baby No. 4! Bella Thorne Shows Off Bikini Bod She Hasn't 'Been Feeling Good About' -- Thanks To Hollywood's 'Crazy' Ozempic 'Beauty Standards'! No, Bianca Censori Won't Be Charged With Public Indecency For Showing Her Boobs -- Here's Why! Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Just Goes FULLY TOPLESS, Showing Off Breasts In Transparent Shirt! Suki Waterhouse STUNS In Poolside Bikini Pics Just 4 Months After Giving Birth To Her & Robert Pattinson's Daughter! Kendall Jenner Goes Nude On Instagram -- What Does Thirst Trap Mean For Rekindled Bad Bunny Romance?! Steve-O Is Getting A Boob Job... For Laughs??

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Breast Lift Scars In Barely-There Dress For 'Very Rare' Date Night With John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Makes Light Of Breast Lift Scars In Barely-There Dress For John Legend Date Night -- LOOK!

Ain’t no shame in Chrissy Teigen‘s game!

The Cravings author let it all hang out in a shocking new Instagram Stories video on Tuesday evening. The occasion? Date night! As she explained in the clip, she and husband John Legend were headed out the door to have a little fun together away from the chaos of family life! The 38-year-old model started by saying:

“Date night! Very rare but it happens.”

But date night wasn’t the story! The real story was Chrissy’s BEWBS!! As her 45-year-old crooner hubby approached from behind, Chrissy fingered the lowest-cut part of her low-cut black dress, and in doing so, she showed off a small scar by her breast!

Related: Chrissy Reveals Her & John Legend’s Son Miles Has Type 1 Diabetes

Rather than ignoring the reveal, or trying to brush it away, she called it right out:

“Boobies out. scars out.”

That’s what happens with breast lifts… you get scars afterwards! But clearly, the supermodel wasn’t scared to draw attention to it, even amid the sexiness and fun of date night. No shame, no self-consciousness! We are HERE FOR IT!

Chrissy Teigen Makes Light Of Breast Lift Scars In Barely-There Dress For John Legend Date Night -- LOOK!
Letting it all hang out! / (c) Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chrissy has made light of her scarring. Back in March, she rocked a sheer corset top to an Oscars party and very openly showed off the medical marks. And here she is doing it all again. It’s her body — flaws and imperfections and all — and she’s damn proud of it! As she should be! Reactions, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 14, 2024 13:14pm PDT

Share This