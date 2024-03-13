Chrissy Teigen Points Out Her ‘Boob Lift Scars’ In Sheer Oscars Party Gown!

Chrissy Teigen knows critics might point out her imperfections, so she’s beating them to it!

On Tuesday, the mom of four took to Instagram to show off a stunning gown she wore to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s private Oscars after-party held on Sunday. And there was one detail that she felt particularly worthy of showcasing: her boob lift scars!

Related: Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Double Mastectomy!

In the first photo, she stood solo against an intricately-detailed wall as she posed in an absolutely STUNNING sheer Jasmin Erbas gown. The top half was a corset, while the bottom flowed freely with beautiful embroideries. In the second photo, she posed with hubby John Legend, who sported a black tux with gold detailing, while in the third, she strutted in the dress. But her caption was perhaps the most eye-catching! She wrote:

“when the flash hits your boob lift scars ”

See (below):

HA! Still, she looked absolutely gorgeous! And in the comments, she followed up by adding, “You’re all zooming I can feel it!!!”

LOLz!

Earlier in the night, she and John walked the Vanity Fair Oscars Party red carpet in different looks. Ch-ch-check ‘em out (below):

In January, she revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she’s had three boob jobs.

Thoughts?? Did YOU notice? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Vogue/YouTube]