Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Pics Of Daughter Summer For 7th Birthday: 'Time Moves Too Fast'

Party time!

Christina Aguilera celebrated her daughter Summer Rain’s seventh birthday on Tuesday, sharing some adorable never-before-seen pictures of her kiddo on Instagram! The rare snapshots were made into sweet collages filled with strawberries and fun designs — while the growing birthday girl rocked fashionable sunglasses, struck silly poses, and hung out with family in the photos!

Reflecting on how “time moves too fast,” the momma, who shares Summer with fiancé Matthew Rutler (and 13-year-old Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman), wrote:

“We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month. Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful vibrant spirit… time moves too fast but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!”

So precious! Lots more photos were also shared via the pop star’s IG Story! Take a look:

She really is growing into such a “beautiful” little human! Hope this was the best birthday ever, Summer!

