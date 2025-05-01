Got A Tip?

Christina Aguilera

OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards!

Christina Aguilera Is Aging Backwards

Fans cannot get over Christina Aguilera’s new look!

On Monday, pictures dropped from a photoshoot for Carcy magazine — where the 44-year-old singer appeared significantly younger! Think back to how Xtina looked when she broke through in the music industry in the late ’90s, early 2000s! The transformation is shocking! Check out the pics and a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot (below):

WOW! The Dirrty singer looks amazing! Fans, of course, are stunned over these new images of Christina! In fact, they cannot help but point out that she seems to be “aging backwards” these days! See the reactions (below):

“Oh she’s a MODEL, she looks like Christina Aguilera 1999”

“She’s 19 again”

“what in the time travel!”

“What year is it? 90s so gorgeous @xtina”

“SICKENING. Is it 2002?!”

“dunno what you’ve done or who had to pay the price, but this is what we needed and you’re serving”

“The Queen of Transformation”

“Xtina getting younger and younger”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with fans that Christina is aging backwards? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 01, 2025 12:20pm PDT

