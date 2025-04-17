Kris Jenner, Is That YOU?? Fans Think The Momager Looks Unrecognizable In New Pics! 

Fans can’t recognize Kris Jenner anymore after she dropped new pictures on social media!

On Thursday, the 69-year-old momager took to Instagram to post the glam she got done for one of her “shoot days.” In the snapshot, Kris rocked a bob with wispy bangs and a bow tied in her hair. Remember, she ditched her signature pixie cut last month — and it looks like the longer hair is here to stay! Check out the pictures below:

Gorg! We love the look! Many people in the comments agreed that the whole ensemble is “cute”… and couldn’t help but notice how much “younger” Kris appears here! This isn’t a drastic case like RHONY alum Ramona Singer’s, where she made herself look like a teenager! No, fans just feel she is sporting an age-defying look now! Oh, and that some had to do a double-take, thinking she was either her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. We mean, she is their momma! LOLz! See some of the comments below:

“Gorgeous, looking younger and younger” “Kendall’s twin!” “Omg I thought this was Kendall at first” “Kendall, is that you?” “You are aging backwards” “Everyday a little bit younger” “Wow she looks so much like Kim” “I thought I was looking at a picture of Kim dressed as Kris” “Gorgeous! You looks so young and amazing! Your turning back time…” “Why I thought this was Kendall playing, momma you looking good” “curious case of Benjamin button” “Honey, do you age backwards?! You are so beautiful”

It’s true! Kris is stunning, as always! What do YOU think of the look, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with fans? Let us know!

[Image via The Kardashians/Fulwell 73, MEGA/WENN]