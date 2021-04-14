Christina Aguilera 'Hated Being Super Skinny' -- More From New Health Interview HERE

Aw, this is kind of heartbreaking!

While Christina Aguilera was telling young girls they were Beautiful in every single way and that words couldn’t bring them down, she was battling a TON of insecurity herself!

Related: Kate Upton SHADES Khloé Kardashian’s Response To Viral Bikini Photo Controversy

Opening up about her body issues in the new issue of Health, the sometime Voice host shared:

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves.”

Then she revealed something which probably would have shocked most fans watching her on MTV in the early 2000s:

“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny.”

Wow, whut?? Yep, when that first album hit, along with iconic music videos for Genie In A Bottle and Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You), gurl was actually SO insecure about the way she looked.

But it only took a couple years for her body to continue to find its true shape, one more comfortable for her:

“Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!”

Ha! We don’t know about all that… Some men are very inneresting to look at…

Photo: Guess The Toned Tushy!

Butt there’s one woman Xtina is definitely not interested in looking at: young Xtina! She admitted:

“I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure.”

Awww! She continued:

“I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

Well, she’s certainly doing that now! Just look at how amazing — and supremely confident — she’s looking on the magazine’s cover!

Finally, the What A Girl Wants singer made it perfectly clear what she thinks is important to beauty:

“Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about. As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding — being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”

Sounds like a really healthy way of thinking about things to us! So glad to hear grown up Christina is past all that insecurity and feeling her best self!

[Image via Chris Connor/WENN/Instar.]