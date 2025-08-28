Christina Applegate Opens Up About Heartbreaking Impact MS Battle Has Had On Her 14-Year-Old Daughter

Christina Applegate got real about how her teen is coping with her health battle.

In 2021, the actress revealed she was diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis, and she has been an open book about the difficulties of her illness since then. On Tuesday, Christina was brutally honest once again — this time about the impact MS has had on her 14-year-old daughter, Sadie LeNoble. Prepare to break out the tissues. It’s a gut-wrenching update.

During the new episode of her MeSsy podcast, Christina shared that she noticed a huge change in the teenager amid her multiple sclerosis battle. Especially as the disease is making it impossible for the Married… With Children alum to do every day tasks now:

“I see her look at me when I’m in bed and can’t quite move, or I wanna go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can’t quite get down the hallway for whatever reason that my legs aren’t working that day. Right now I can barely get to bathroom, it’s the worst, but that’s neither here nor there.”

When Sadie sees all this, Christina knows her illness hurts her. She even feels that “it’s broken her.” Oh man. Just heartbreaking. Looking back on her life before the diagnosis, the Emmy winner said her daughter “only” knew her as “healthy, and a runner, and a Pelotoner and a dancer.” So to get the diagnosis and then witness Christina be the complete opposite of who she once was, it is understandably tough on Sadie. Christina continued:

“So then when this came about, 2021, she was like stoic about it. She didn’t know this. It was like losing the mom she had to this f**king thing. And the more she’s gotten older now, I think the more it’s hurting her.”

Between that and COVID-19 around the same time, it’s a lot for a family. And it was a difficult and drastic transition for everyone:

“We had just gone through COVID and no school and all this stuff and now mommy can’t do all the things that she used to be able to do and I see it in her eyes. I see it.”

It is not easy to watch your mom going through such a debilitating disease on a daily basis. And we can’t imagine how the former dancer must feel to watch her own kid struggling during this as well. Our hearts just break for both Christina and Sadie…

But at the end of the day, Christina has so much gratitude for her daughter. She said Sadie continues to stick by her side and help her out during these hard times, no matter what:

“But you know what’s really beautiful? When we’re out, she knows I’m having such a hard time because I have such anxiety about being out. And she’s always got my arm. She’s always trying to help me through and help me with my cane and and all this stuff. At home, she’s like, ‘Can you please go down and make my food cause you’re the only one who can make it?’”

We’re sending so much love and light to Christina and Sadie. Listen to the podcast (below):

