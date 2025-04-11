Christina Applegate Offers 'Nightmare' Update On MS Battle

Christina Applegate is giving a heartbreaking update on her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actress revealed she was diagnosed with the debilitating neurological condition back in 2021, and since then she’s said it’s “getting worse”. On Wednesday’s episode of Making Space with Hoda Kotb, Christina said she feels like she’s “defined” by the disease because of how much she’s been struggling:

“I am defined by it right now. I’m three and a half years in. I have days where I can’t even walk to the bathroom, so I am defined by it. I’m angry at it still, and there’s a lot of us out there who are newly diagnosed that are not quite ready to accept this reality.”

The Married… With Children star went on to call it a “nightmare”:

“I keep thinking that I’m just going to wake up from this nightmare, and it’s just going to be over. I want to do these things, and I can’t, and it feels like I’m getting worse. And that’s disheartening.”

The 53-year-old said she’s doing her best to remain positive, despite the circumstances:

“But then there’s like this voice inside of me that is like, ‘You’ve got to believe in a miracle. You’ve got to believe in another side of this’.”

Christina said she’s “not very inspiring” at the moment due to her struggles:

“If someone listening to me goes, ‘Oh my God, I feel that way, and I feel like I’m not doing it right.’ There is no doing MS right.”

Alongside her, Jamie-Lynn Sigler — who’s been battling MS for over 20 years — agreed.

The Dead To Me star even detailed a day in her life, in which she’d gone to the dentist the day prior. She admitted to struggling with things like walking down the stairs and getting into an elevator:

“I went to go to the dentist yesterday, and it was a half-an-hour appointment, and it was like the most miserable hour and a half of my life. Just getting down my stairs, getting into the car, getting into the parking lot, getting into the elevator, going into the office, like the whole thing was not even an hour and a half. And by the time I got home, I was like, ‘I can’t move anymore.’ And that’s, that’s the stuff that makes me (say) that I can’t accept it yet because I’m mad still.”

