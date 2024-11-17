Christina Haack Says She 'Did Not Enjoy Filming' With Ex Josh Hall For THIS Toxic Reason! Oof!

Maybe it’s better that Christina Haack and her now-ex Josh Hall went their separate ways — because it sounds like working together on their high-profile HGTV projects was hell on earth!

Of course, the 41-year-old Haack has found it within her to work well with another of her exes — former husband Tarek El Moussa. Along with Tarek’s current wife Heather Rae El Moussa, Haack is cruising along with filming for their collab home renovation show The Flip Off. But Josh apparently wasn’t game for filming together, and he allegedly struggled to man up when it was Christina’s time to shine!! So she’s now claiming, at least!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her ill-fated past filming attempts with Hall, Haack claimed that he was “insecure” and even supposedly “emasculated” about her high-profile career! Whoa!! The longtime reality TV star and Christina On The Coast veteran explained:

“When someone [feels] insecure by you and doesn’t like to see you win, that really puts a damper on everything. I feel, like, I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated, but who wants to live like that?”

Christina wasn’t done there, either. She went on to add this about her filming experiences with Hall:

“It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him. So, having split up made this so much easier and so much better in every way. The show would have been hard to film.”

She also shared some speculation that her ongoing (platonic!) relationship with her ex-husband Tarek may have had something to do with Josh supposedly feeling so insecure. Christina hypothesized:

“[He] doesn’t like our dynamic because Tarek and I have our own dynamic. Some could call it ‘flirty.’ It’s more, like, a sibling-type thing.”

Nevertheless, in the end, filming got “better” almost immediately after she and Josh split up, and he left the HGTV project altogether. And as if to make sure that she had her say regarding the demise of her and Josh’s partnership, she added this kicker for good measure:

“I’d been telling him that things were bad for at least a year. It wasn’t news to him.”

Ouch! She’s really laying it on there. Of course, if he really did feel “emasculated” by her success, and/or insecure by her ongoing connection to Tarek, well, WTF?!?! Come on, man!

You can see Christina’s full ET interview at the link HERE, by the way.

What say U, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes in the comments (below)!

