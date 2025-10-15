Got A Tip?

Breakups

Christina Haack Snaps Back At Ex Josh Hall's Shady Posts: 'That's Not So Masculine'

Christina Haack Snaps Back At Ex Josh Hall's Shady Posts: 'That's Not So Masculine'

Christina Haack is done with her ex being petty and cryptic online!

If you haven’t been following, Josh Hall has been throwing some MAJOR shade at his HGTV star ex ever since their divorce was finalized. Most recently, he posted a quote to his Instagram Stories that read:

“Never argue with liars. You can’t win, because they believe their own lies.”

Another dig at Christina? Well, she definitely thinks so! And she’s clapping back!

While on PageSix‘s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the Flip or Flop alum said:

“I don’t lie.”

Straight to the point!

Related: Christina CHEATED?! New Boyfriend’s Ex Calls Relationship Timeline Into Question!

She wasn’t done there, though. She continued:

“Well, also for a person that claims that they don’t want any attention, if it were me and I wasn’t in the public eye, I would create a private Instagram account and not be public and then you don’t have to worry about it. And then just don’t read the news. That’s what I would do.”

Taking one final jab at her ex, the 42-year-old added:

“For someone who claims to be so masculine, maybe that’s not so masculine.”

Damn!!

When asked if she thought Josh’s shady posts were immature, she said:

“I agree. Hence why [he and I were] just not a good fit.”

She left no room for arguments there. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Christina Haack/Josh Hall/Instagram]

Oct 15, 2025 16:00pm PDT

