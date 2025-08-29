Josh Hall Throws Shade At Ex Christina Haack As Their Divorce Is Officially Finalized! 

Josh Hall is getting in one last dig in as he and Christina Haack officially end their marriage.

More than a year after filing, the pair is divorced! A judge signed off on it on Tuesday, which revealed the details of their settlement agreement! According to documents obtained by E! News on Thursday, Christina and Josh both waived their right to spousal support. Whoa! However, Josh still received a good chunk of change from her!

Related: Kate Gosselin Shades Ex Jon Over Divorce & Stirring ‘Up Trouble’ That Affected Kids!

The HGTV star made a $100,000 payment to him back in September 2024. Christina then paid him an equalization payment of $300,000 on May 6, which was the proceeds from the sale of their property in Nashville. She also gave him $40,000 for his attorney fees, though each party is “solely responsible” for any fees moving forward. Beyond money, he kept several cars, including a 2021 Bentley, a 1970 Chevelle, and a 1982 DeLorean. Josh also maintains ownership of his property in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. Meanwhile, Christina kept their homes in Newport Beach, California, and Franklin, Tennessee. She received two 2021 Yukons, as well as four quads, which were gifts for her three kids.

So the guy isn’t leaving the marriage completely empty-handed! And ultimately, he is just thrilled to be done with Christina! He reacted to the news on Instagram Thursday, writing a scathing message about the Flip or Flop alum:

“Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality. Finally, legally divorced and a free man. I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined hand outs, and I’m keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

Damn! See the post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Hall (@unbrokenjosh)

Hopefully, with the divorce over, this post is the last chapter of Christina and Josh’s drama!

Thoughts?? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Josh Hall/Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube]