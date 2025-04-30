Christina Haack CHEATED?! New Boyfriend's Ex Calls Relationship Timeline Into Question!

Is there more to the story behind what caused Christina Haack‘s latest divorce? More scandal??

If you have haven’t kept up with the HGTV star’s complicated love life recently… News broke in December that she was in a relationship — her first since Josh Hall had filed for divorce six months earlier. However, the relationship wasn’t brand new — she and new guy Christopher Larocca had been together for a while by that point! The two reportedly were secretly dating for “a few months,” with pictures surfacing of their trip to Italy in October. The exact date when the romance started is unclear. But it’s suddenly a LOT more important! Because according to his ex, Christopher and Christina were a thing waaay before then!

In an interview with Dailymail.com on Tuesday, Andrea Deanna explained she’d been dating the 52-year-old Network Connex CEO for over two years before he got with The Flip Off star. However, there possibly was some overlap between those two romances! The medical esthetician claimed she learned from a confidante that Christopher and Christina met and began dating at the end of June — while he was still dating her!

Wait, June? The reality star was still married to Josh! They didn’t file for divorce until July, and he listed the date of their separation as July 8 — one day before her 41st birthday. Meanwhile, she listed it as July 7. Based on the new timeline, that would mean Christina cheated on Josh AND Chris cheated on Andrea! Whoa! Andrea said:

“While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and they were still living together.”

And this wasn’t the first time Christopher cheated, either, according to the 29-year-old influencer. She claimed the businessman was “disloyal” early on in their relationship:

“Chris was disloyal, and he didn’t respect me anymore and I finally just had enough.”

A year into their romance, Christopher allegedly met up with his former fiancée! Andrea unloaded:

“There’s many layers to the story. How I first found out was, I would see little hints and signs when I was visiting in town. She would randomly show up in like a parking lot, she would send packages to the house when she knew I was visiting in town. She would reach out to me on Instagram. And then, once he was honest about what was going on, he said that he wouldn’t do it anymore, and that he was going to be more loyal. And then last year in February, I caught him again, and that was like repetitive patterns that I saw that was happening, and things didn’t get better from there.”

According to Andrea, Christopher took her on a vacation to Mexico and paid her $30,000 “to get me to continue to date him” after she found out he had been sneaking around with his ex behind her back in February. An allowance allegedly was a normal thing for the guy. Andrea claimed she received one from him regularly so she could have a flexible work schedule and travel with him.

The relationship didn’t last, though. The final time Andrea saw him in person was in July. She recalled:

“You can tolerate only so much and forgive somebody so much. And last summer he was visiting me in July, and we had a little staycation in Sarasota, and that was the last visit…[I said] ‘we got to figure out how we can break up.’”

Andrea said she remained in contact with Christopher up until early October and was “caught off guard” when she discovered he allegedly cheated and began a relationship with Christina in June. Afterward, she contacted Josh. If only we could have been a fly on the wall for that conversation…

Since Christina and Christopher hard launched their romance online, Andrea noticed they do a lot of the same things she did with him during their relationship! She explained:

“We had a great time traveling all over the world. I see him doing the same thing he’s doing with her that he did with me… Recently, they went on a trip down to South Florida, and they stayed at the same place that we stayed at and rode the same bicycles. The same gifts he bought her, he bought for me.”

Andrea and Christina apparently own the same purse and bracelet now, all thanks to Christopher! Yikes! The ex also noted how interesting it is that he is more out in the public now as he was someone who “doesn’t like to be publicly put out there” before:

“It’s funny because, with me, he didn’t want any part of it… I mean, he’s a business guy, and so he has to stay under the radar. And now that he’s dating somebody who’s such a public figure, I don’t know how that’s affecting his relationship with his family, his [teenage] daughter, his work.”

Because of this, Andrea doesn’t see Christopher becoming a full-time cast member on Christina’s shows — not like Josh! Christopher’s one appearance on the season finale of The Flip Off was more than enough! That said, Andrea could see him investing in one of her businesses, just like he once did with her swimwear company, Beach Candy.

The ex-girlfriend ultimately thinks Christopher and Christina “look happy.” However, she has a warning for the television personality! Once a cheater, always a cheater! She said:

“I mean, he definitely has a pattern between his ex-wife, his ex-fiancée, me, and maybe Christina down the road. I mean, I hope not. Hopefully he learns from his past mistakes, but I don’t think so after the third, fourth time.”

What do the other parties involved have to say about Andrea’s cheating allegations? A representative for Josh spoke out, telling Dailymail.com this has been a long time coming:

“We are not surprised about these rumors at all. What’s surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We’ve been awaiting this question.”

We’re shocked he hadn’t brought this up yet himself! Why wait to say anything? Meanwhile, Christina and Christopher denied the accusations! Her publicist said:

“This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris.”

But when did she meet Christopher? Was it in June or later? She obviously didn’t elaborate on the timeline. Christopher’s rep said his client “categorically denies” the claims — and insisted they didn’t meet in June:

“He ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack. Any statement that they met in June is untrue.”

As for the allowance situation? The rep noted:

“Mr. Larocca certainly did not agree to pay [Andrea] to stay in a relationship with him. [It] is untrue and preposterous.”

