Christina Hall Goes On Filming NEW Show With Her Other Ex -- But NOT Estranged Husband Josh!

Looks like Josh Hall‘s been flipped off the cast list! Oof!

In light of Christina Hall‘s divorce from her husband of two years, the HGTV star is moving on with her new project WITHOUT her estranged husband! ICYMI, The Flip or Flop alum has been teasing a brand new show called The Flip Off, which is set to premiere next year starring her and her third hubby plus her other ex, first husband and baby daddy Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather. Sort of a reality TV double date situation. See (below):

A big blended family affair! Well, that was the plan, anyway…

Due to the breakup, the show is going through a big change — and losing a cast member! With production ongoing, an Us Weekly source revealed on Wednesday that Josh has been removed from the show. They dished:

“They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh. They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

Wow!

It’s unclear if they had already started filming with Josh, besides the already-released promo. Considering the pair didn’t split until July 7 or 8 (they couldn’t agree on a date of separation in their divorce docs), it seems possible we’ll be seeing a bit of this divorce drama play out onscreen! But the insider did note that the breakup wasn’t “sudden” and that the couple “have had issues for a while.” So, maybe they managed to avoid that going down on-screen? We’ll have to wait and see!

It’s also possible they’ll just use the magic of television and edit him out of the show like he never existed, Aimee Osbourne style.

That said, we have to imagine this will make Josh’s fight for the rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows the pair developed and produced during their marriage a little harder. Christina is clearly staking her claim! OOF!

Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

