Josh Hall Speaks Out After Christina’s Brutal Public Digs -- As Source Claims She Never Offered Him ‘Millions’ In Their Divorce!

Josh Hall refuses to stoop down to Christina’s level!

Since news of their divorce broke last month, the 41-year-old television personality has not been afraid to put her estranged husband on blast publicly! She first slammed Josh as “an insecure man with a large ego” on Instagram Stories, adding:

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

Of course, this is most likely about how the real estate agent is fighting for spousal support, an equal split of their assets, and the rights to the HGTV/Discovery shows they worked on together, including the upcoming series The Flip Off. He’s no longer part of the cast with Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa, FYI. Meanwhile, the Christina on the Coast star wants neither of them to get alimony. She also accused her ex of stealing $35,000 from her!

Money reportedly was a big issue during their marriage, and now it is a HUGE problem during their divorce! Yikes! And there’s even more drama over it! This week, Christina shared a screenshot on Instagram Stories featuring a picture of a “HOPE” sign Josh posted on his account. He captioned it with prayer hands and blue heart emojis. Well, she had a jaw-dropping message in return! She wrote:

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.”

Damn! Check it out (below):

While Christina thought Josh’s post was about their nasty divorce, it turns out that wasn’t the case! Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Friday that he was actually visiting a cop friend who is being treated at a cancer facility called City of Hope. Hence, the “HOPE” sculpture. The insiders stated that the blue heart was meant to show solidarity with the police. Hmm. So basically, it had absolutely nothing to do with Christina! A source close to her told Page Six that she had no clue the sign was from the hospital. She must feel some regret over the post in light of the situation…

As for the claim that the reality star offered him “millions” in their divorce? A source close to Josh claimed to the outlet that is a lie — but he would not mind seeing an offer like that from her soon:

“She didn’t offer him millions. They haven’t even started negotiations. If Christina’s truly offering him millions, she can send it in writing through her lawyer.”

However, the source close to Christina insisted Josh was already “offered a seven-figure settlement through his attorneys and he declined it.” Why? The insider claimed that “he said it was too low.” “Too low”??? WHAT?! How much more does he want? We mean, seven figures is a pretty generous offer since they don’t have kids together and were only married for two years — if she truly sent the deal over to his legal team!

If you hoped for Josh to open about the ordeal and give us more answers, at least on social media, don’t plan on it. He took to Instagram on Saturday to say he will not “publicly badmouth anyone,” as Christina has done:

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever. We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

See the post (below):

Christina hasn’t responded to the latest message from her ex! But we bet a scathing take down from her is coming soon! Reactions to the latest divorce drama between Josh and Christina? Sound OFF in the comments!

