Christina Hall Vows To Never Do THIS Again Amid Her Messy Divorce!

Christina Hall plans to protect her “peace” forever and always now!

One month after dumping her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, the 41-year-old television personality took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share with fans that she finally feels like herself again. Amazing! Christina wrote in the personal update:

“One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home. ‘Those poor kids’ adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

Related: Christina Hall Begs Men To Stop Sending Her Love Letters Amid Divorce!

During this difficult time in her life, the HGTV star has been leaning on her support system and working on “dream” projects. What’s more? She now has a life coach — and vowed to her she will never give away her “peace again”:

“I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again. I will say: If you’ve ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does.”

See the post (below):

Well, we hope Christina has nothing but calm moving forward! However, that might be hard to do as she and Josh are fighting over a number of issues right now amid their nasty divorce! We are talking about everything from spousal support to even the rights of her shows! Christina even accused the real estate agent of stealing thousands of dollars from her! Yeah… Unfortunately, getting to the true “peace” chapter in her life may take a while! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Christina Hall/Instagram, HGTV/YouTube]