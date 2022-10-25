Christina Perri Announces Birth To 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby' 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss

Christina Perri and hubby Paul Constabile have welcomed a baby girl and we couldn’t be more happy for them!

On Instagram Sunday, the singer announced the birth of her second daughter whom she calls her “magical double rainbow” baby:

“she’s here!⁣

with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl”

Aww!

And if you thought the Peter Pan quote was cute, you’ll think her name is even cuter:

“pixie rose costabile ⁣

10.22.22⁣”

Pixie! What an adorable name choice for an even cuter little girl!

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

So precious…

In case you’re unaware, the Jar Of Hearts musician has had some heartbreak on the road to having her second child. After having her first child Carmella Constabile in 2018, she suffered a miscarriage only 11 weeks into her second pregnancy in January 2020. Later that same year in July, she announced she had given birth prematurely after being hospitalized during her third pregnancy. Tragically, the infant girl would pass away in November after undergoing surgery and having many medical complications. So heartbreaking.

We’re so happy for Christina and her family amid the arrival of their new baby girl! We can’t wait to see more pictures soon!

