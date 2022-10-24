NFL Fans Mock Tom Brady With Gisele Bündchen Memes After DEVASTATING Unexpected Loss On Sunday

Wow. Is Tom Brady‘s head just not in the game right now? That’s definitely what NFL fans think at the moment. We know because they are not a quiet bunch!

For those who didn’t see, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers in a true stomping of a game, 21-3, on Sunday. That would be devastating no matter what, but making it even worse is the fact Tampa were favored going into the game. Oddsmakers had predicted Tom’s team winning by 13 points — nearly two full touchdowns plus PAT. For them to then lose by 18… ouch.

Related: Tom & Gisele’s Divorce Lawyers Are Making Things ‘Nasty’?!

In a post-game conference, Brady admitted to reporters:

“No one feels good about where we’re at. No one feels good about how we’ve played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together. We’ve gotta go pull ourselves out of it.”

This comes a week after the seven-time Super Bowl winner was caught on video losing it at his teammates on the sidelines. It was after that performance that folks were starting to speculate he might retire again — and soon, not even finishing up the season. Former Tampa QB Chris Simms even said he thought Brady was more likely to bail on his team than Aaron Rodgers:

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady. I think Rodgers is usually the guy to be more renegade and be like, ‘Screw this, I’m out of here.’ But this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.”

And that was before the Panthers game. So yeah. Sunday did not do anything to assuage fears of fans who think the GOAT quarterback has lost his mojo amid his marital problems with Gisele Bündchen. Fans took to social media to post their absolutely savage thoughts. Here are a few of the jabs and memes:

“as a hater, i’m so happy tom brady came out of retirement. watching him go out sad is even better than i could have imagined” “If this is Tom Brady’s last year… what a horrific way to end your career. Gisele might have cursed this team with her witchcraft.” “if you ever feel bad about the choices you’ve made in life just remember that tom brady stopped having sex with and then got divorced from gisele bundchen to play one final season of some of the most dogs**t quarterbacking you can imagine” “Tom Brady should really go home to his family. It’s time. Retire. I know his kids’ homework probably scared him & he isn’t use [sic] to taking orders, like Gisele telling him to take out the trash, but he has to go back to his family. He can’t go out washed like this”

Tom Brady after this game pic.twitter.com/WThGpUeZi2 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2022

Gisele watching Tom Brady right now pic.twitter.com/zBw2ufbFQD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 23, 2022

Panthers 21 x 3 Bucs O Tom Brady // A Gisele #NFLnaESPN pic.twitter.com/gvsVuVUX0y — Piadas NFL (@piadas_nfl) October 23, 2022

Gisele watching Tom Brady fall behind 7-0 to PJ Walker after losing to Mitch Trubisky last week pic.twitter.com/aqSviJGow8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2022

Tom Brady showing up to Gisele's house tonight. #TBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/hEbmduZzij — Pop Culture Rehab Podcast (@PCRpod) October 23, 2022

Live look at Tom Brady after the game pic.twitter.com/GtKHuOonVc — TB12  (@TomBradyEgo) October 23, 2022

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers right now pic.twitter.com/vh3zGiPHtb — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 23, 2022

Monica Geller > Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/QDQK220pyF — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) October 23, 2022

Ouch!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Gisele Bündchen/Instagram.]