Clairo‘s Sofia has been out for a minute – and by a minute we mean a while – but we’ve never shared it before and it came back on my personalized Apple Music radio station recently and… this is sublime! Better later than never!

The indie pop song is so French! Airy! Like a dream!

If you’re old, then this sounds like it would have been on the Great Expectations soundtrack!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Clairo!