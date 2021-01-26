Claudia Conway Speaks Out -- Says Kellyanne Didn’t Post Nude Photo, Declares Social Media Break

Is Claudia Conway backtracking about her mom’s alleged abuse?

Earlier today, we reported that Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway was accused of posting a topless photo of her underage daughter on her Twitter. Subsequently, clips of a livestreamed FaceTime call between Claudia and Tana Mongeau, Kellyanne could be heard urging police to take her daughter away before a cop hung up the phone.

Hours later, the 16-year-old deleted all her TikTok videos pertaining to the drama and posted a measured statement about the night’s events. She shared:

“Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here and address the situation. This isn’t forced, this is coming completely from me, Claudia. I have faith and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the Internet, as well as me, we would never do that. My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters, but we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her.”

The teen continued:

“I will be taking a break from social media, because we are really tired of being headlines. And we fight like mothers and daughters, but being in the public eye exacerbates that greatly, and it adds a lot of stress to both of our lives, and I don’t want that. I don’t want any drama, I don’t want any hate. So I will be leaving social media for a bit to work on my relationship with my mom and my family. Please do not incite hate or violence on my family. Please, no threats, no calls to authorities. I love my mom and she loves me.”

In a series of follow up videos, Claudia both reassured and pleaded with her followers about the situation. She claimed it was never her or her mother’s intention to incite “hate and violence,” and asked for her followers to report any photos of her online. She asserted that it “hurts me more than it helps me” to have social media spreading her videos.

In another clip, she explained her reaction to the nude leak (including saying that her mother would go to “f**king jail”). She said:

“Yesterday when I was made aware of the situation, I was distraught, and very very upset. And I acted irrationally and impulsively, and it is something that I do regret. I know that my mom would never ever post anything to hurt me, intentionally, like that, and I do believe she was hacked. On another note, I want to apologize for making all of this public, and the best option, the best path right now for the both of us, is to get off of social media and work on our relationship.”

Claudia added:

“Before you guys say this is forced, this isn’t forced. This isn’t forced, and we all do things and say things that we don’t mean in the heat of the moment and out of frustration, and fear, and anxiety, and I’m sorry. It was not mature of me, and we are going to work on our relationship offline.”

In a final video, she begged:

“Please stop calling authorities because it only hurts us more than it helps us. Making threats and whatnot is really putting my safety at risk and putting me in danger. And I get that you were trying to help me, but by putting my family in danger you are putting me in danger. So please stop with that, we’re going to handle this privately, and I will never ever be speaking about this publicly.”

Claudia limited comments on these statements, but unsurprisingly, some of her followers still wondered if her parents had made her post it — especially because earlier this month, she had stated she would never leave social media willingly. When reminded of her previous statement, Claudia replied:

“I am taking back what I said for my mental health and the well being of my family.”

In other comments, she asked her followers for understanding and admitted she was still “scared” and “[needs] this to end.”

The young woman’s father, George Conway, has been noticeably absent from his family’s drama (Claudia claimed he left their family in videos that are still live on her TikTok page). But he broke his silence to repost her TikTok on Twitter, claiming she “asked me to tweet this statement for her.” Many other Twitter users were quick to condemn Conway, naming him “complicit” in abuse and calling Claudia’s statements “hostage videos.”

Gross. That's an absolute hostage video. Mothers and daughters do NOT fight like that. Absolutely disgusting, @gtconway3d and @KellyannePolls. https://t.co/tn2Nz3hrT5 — Kare's a Dinosaur (@franknbake) January 26, 2021

Though Claudia may be walking back her previous comments, her statement today was actually fairly consistent with things she’s said before (at least as far as an anxious, distressed teen is concerned). Even when she posted the original abuse allegations, she said she didn’t want to get her mom in trouble, only to be able to tell her story. She’s also expressed mistrust in authorities in the past since none have helped her out of her (allegedly) abusive household, so it’s no wonder she doesn’t want them to continue to be called to her home — especially when we all heard her mother telling the police to “take her away” mere hours ago.

We may not know the real truth behind this situation, but we know enough to say that Claudia has undergone a huge violation with this Twitter leak, and there is definitely an unhealthy dynamic going on in her household. We hope that this social media break is genuinely healing, and that Claudia stays safe and has a support system outside her home.

[Image via WENN/Instar & Claudia Conway/TikTok]